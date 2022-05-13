Left Menu

BJP stakes claim to form executive body in MADC

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 13-05-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 20:35 IST
The BJP has staked claim to form the executive body in the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) in South Mizoram's Siaha district, a party leader said on Friday.

In the recently held MADC election, the BJP has emerged as the single largest party winning 12 seats in the 25-member House, while the MNF secured nine seats and Congress three.

State BJP president Vanlalhmuaka said that the saffron party has staked claim to form the executive body from state Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Thursday.

''Although we fall one seat short of a majority, we have claimed to form government in time. Our... majority will be proved in a floor test,'' Vanlalhmuaka told PTI.

He said that a crucial floor test will be conducted within 30 days after the appointment of a chairman by the governor as per the council rules.

He said that the governor is likely to appoint a chairman by May 18.

Vanlakhmuaka expressed hope that at least a member or two from other two parties - Mizo National Front (MNF) and Congress will join the BJP before the floor test.

Meanwhile, the first sitting of the council was convened on Friday under the chairmanship of protem chairman K Hrahmo, a BJP member from Chakhei constituency, an official said.

However, the session was adjourned sine die without any conduct of business and after each legislature party leader delivered introductory speech.

