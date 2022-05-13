Left Menu

At Chintan Shivir, Congress leaders asked to keep phones outside to prevent info leakage

Ahead of deliberations at 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' for which Congress has set up six coordination panels, party leaders and delegates were asked to keep their phones outside the meeting rooms for group discussions in an effort to prevent leakage of crucial information.

ANI | Udaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 13-05-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 20:50 IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Udaipur (Photo/Twitter/Congress). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of deliberations at 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' for which Congress has set up six coordination panels, party leaders and delegates were asked to keep their phones outside the meeting rooms for group discussions in an effort to prevent leakage of crucial information. Senior Congress leaders including party chief Sonia Gandhi are in Rajasthan's Udaipur for the three-day brainstorming session - Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir - to discuss the strategy for the 2024 general polls, ways to combat the 'politics of polarization' and preparedness for the assembly polls.

Party leader Ajay Maken, who is in charge of Rajasthan, urged party members to deposit their phones before the group discussions begin. He made the request to party leaders ahead of party chief Sonia Gandhi's opening remarks.

"We request you to keep your mobile phone outside the meeting room. Lockers have been provided outside the meeting rooms with a lock and key facility. You can keep your mobile phone inside the locker and lock it," he said. For the last two Congress Working Committee (CWC) meetings, the members have been asked to submit their phones to prevent any leak of information.

In her opening remarks at the three-day Chintan Shivir, Sonia Gandhi referred to the challenges before the party and said it is time to repay "debt to the party". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

