Following are the top stories at 9.15 PM: NATION DEL94 CONG-LDALL SHIVIR Sonia seeks urgent reforms at 'Chintan Shivir'; Cong moots 'one family, one ticket' formula Udaipur: Top Congress leaders began their three-day brainstorming conclave here to revive the organisation ahead of the upcoming election cycle, with party chief Sonia Gandhi calling for urgent reforms and changes in its day-to-day functioning saying ''extraordinary situations demand extraordinary action''. By Asim Kamal and Sanjeev Chopra BOM22 MH-TRANSGENDERS-SURGERY Free sex reassignment surgeries for transgenders in Maha Mumbai: Gender affirming or sex reassignment surgeries would be carried out free for members of the transgender community in Maharashtra, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said.

DEL46 VACCINE-PERECAUTION DOSE-OVERSEAS Those travelling abroad can take precaution dose 3 months after second jab New Delhi: Those travelling abroad for jobs, education and business purposes can take the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine anytime after three months from the second dose as required by the destination country, the Centre said on Friday, a day after it relaxed the stipulated nine-month waiting period for international travel.

DEL91 GOVT-UAE-RULER India announces state mourning on Saturday following demise of UAE president New Delhi: India announced one day of state mourning on Saturday following the demise of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

MDS4 KA-ISRO-GAGANYAAN ISRO successfully tests large human-rated solid rocket booster for Gaganyaan mission Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation on Friday successfully completed the static test of a human-rated solid rocket booster (HS200) for the Gaganyaan programme at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

DEL86 LD MONSOON Monsoon to hit Kerala on May 27, five days early: IMD New Delhi: South-west monsoon, considered as the lifeline of India's agri-based economy, is likely to bring first showers to Kerala by May 27, five days earlier than the normal onset date, the weather office announced on Friday.

DEL93 UP-MADRASSAS-ANTHEM Following govt missive, national anthem sung in madrassas across UP: Reports Lucknow: The national anthem was sung in madrassas across the state on Friday after it was made mandatory by the Uttar Pradesh government, according to reports.

DEL85 UP-GYANVAPI-LD SURVEY Gyanvapi videography begins Saturday, mosque management on board Varanasi (UP): The stalled videography survey of Gyanvapi Masjid complex is set to resume Saturday and the mosque management committee has indicated that it will cooperate for now with the team assigned the task by a local court.

MDS7 TN-HINDI-MINISTER-LD PANI PURI TN minister's jibe at ''Hindi will fetch job'' claims, points out at pani puri sellers Coimbatore/Chennai: Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Friday asserted that the state government will continue with the two-language formula as its policy, and decried any attempts of alleged Hindi imposition and questioned claims that learning the language will fetch jobs.

BUSINESS DEL84 BIZ-FOREX RESERVES India's forex reserves fall USD 1.774 bln to USD 595.954 bln Mumbai: India's forex reserves declined by USD 1.774 billion to USD 595.954 billion for the week ended May 6 on the back of a fall in the core currency assets, according to Reserve Bank of India data released on Friday.

DEL83 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee slips 5 paise to close at all-time low of 77.55/USD Mumbai: The rupee pared its initial gains and settled 5 paise lower at its fresh lifetime low of 77.55 against the US dollar on Friday, as inflation concerns and strength of the American currency weighed on the local unit.

DEL43 BIZ-LIC-ISSUE PRICE Govt fixes LIC issue price at Rs 949 a share; policyholders, retail investors get discount New Delhi: The government has fixed the issue price of LIC shares at Rs 949 apiece, the upper end of the IPO price band, ahead of the listing of the country's largest insurer on May 17. LEGAL LGD18 SC-LD NEET-PG-22 SC refuses to postpone NEET-PG-22 examination, says it will cause chaos and uncertainty New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to postpone the NEET-PG-22 examination on a plea of doctors, saying the delay would seriously affect patient care and would create “chaos and uncertainty”.

LGM1 KL-HC-PFI PFI, SDPI extremist organisations indulging in serious acts of violence, says Kerala HC Kochi: The Kerala High Court has observed that Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were ''extremist organisations'' but not banned.

FOREIGN FGN35 UAE-RULER-2NDLD DEAD UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies Dubai: UAE's long-ailing President and ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away on Friday, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs said. He was 73.

FGN54 LANKA-WICKREMESINGHE-LD BAGLAY Indian envoy calls on new Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe; discusses continued cooperation for economic recovery and stability Colombo: The Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay on Friday became the first foreign envoy here to call on the new Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and discussed with him continued cooperation between the two countries for economic recovery and stability in this island nation. PTI CJ CJ

