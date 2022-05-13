Left Menu

Sinn Fein says it will meet with British PM on Monday

Reuters | Belfast | Updated: 13-05-2022 21:29 IST
Sinn Fein says it will meet with British PM on Monday
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit Northern Ireland on Monday amid a power-sharing crisis, Sinn Fein's leader in the British-run province said on Friday.

Michelle O'Neill told reporters she will ask Johnson to stop pandering to the DUP when "he himself is here on Monday".

