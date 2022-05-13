AIMIM MLA has insulted nationalist Muslims by glorifying Aurangzeb, says Fadnavis

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi had insulted ''nationalist Muslims'' of the country by trying to glorify Aurangzeb.

Fadnavis was speaking to reporters after his arrival from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

Owaisi, MLA from Chandrayangutta in Telangana, had recently offered prayers at the tomb of the 17th century Mughal emperor in Khuldabad in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district.

''Owaisi has attempted to glorify Aurangzeb and, thus, has insulted the nationalist Muslims in this country. Aurangzeb can never be an idol for Muslims in this country. He had tortured Sambhajiraje before killing him,'' Fadnavis said.

''We will not tolerate anything that glorifies Aurangzeb in any way. Those who are trying to do so should face some action. If someone clicks a photograph in Lilavati hospital (referring to images of Independent MP Navneet Rana in the MRI room), this state government immediately rushes to act but does nothing in this matter,'' the former chief minister added.

Asked about cases being filed against MNS chief Raj Thackeray at several places after his Aurangabad rally seeking removal of loudspeakers atop mosques, Fadnavis said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was ''implementing the policy of people with whom he is sharing power.'' PTI ND BNM BNM

