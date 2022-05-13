Left Menu

AIMIM MLA has insulted nationalist Muslims by glorifying Aurangzeb, says Fadnavis

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi had insulted nationalist Muslims of the country by trying to glorify Aurangzeb.Fadnavis was speaking to reporters after his arrival from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.Owaisi, MLA from Chandrayangutta in Telangana, had recently offered prayers at the tomb of the 17th century Mughal emperor in Khuldabad in Maharashtras Aurangabad district.Owaisi has attempted to glorify Aurangzeb and, thus, has insulted the nationalist Muslims in this country.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 21:43 IST
AIMIM MLA has insulted nationalist Muslims by glorifying Aurangzeb, says Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi had insulted ''nationalist Muslims'' of the country by trying to glorify Aurangzeb.

Fadnavis was speaking to reporters after his arrival from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

Owaisi, MLA from Chandrayangutta in Telangana, had recently offered prayers at the tomb of the 17th century Mughal emperor in Khuldabad in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district.

''Owaisi has attempted to glorify Aurangzeb and, thus, has insulted the nationalist Muslims in this country. Aurangzeb can never be an idol for Muslims in this country. He had tortured Sambhajiraje before killing him,'' Fadnavis said.

''We will not tolerate anything that glorifies Aurangzeb in any way. Those who are trying to do so should face some action. If someone clicks a photograph in Lilavati hospital (referring to images of Independent MP Navneet Rana in the MRI room), this state government immediately rushes to act but does nothing in this matter,'' the former chief minister added.

Asked about cases being filed against MNS chief Raj Thackeray at several places after his Aurangabad rally seeking removal of loudspeakers atop mosques, Fadnavis said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was ''implementing the policy of people with whom he is sharing power.'' PTI ND BNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
2
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
3
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
4
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022