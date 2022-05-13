Left Menu

Maha: Uddhav to address rally on Saturday, expected to attack MNS, BJP

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 21:50 IST
Maha: Uddhav to address rally on Saturday, expected to attack MNS, BJP
Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena head Uddhav Thackeray will hold a rally here on Saturday, during which he is expected to hit back at parties like the BJP and MNS that have been trying to corner him over Hindutva, Hanuman Chalisa and loudspeakers atop mosques.

The rally, scheduled to be held at Bandra Kurla Complex, which is a stone's throw away from his private residence 'Matoshree', will be attended by senior party leaders and legislators.

This will be the Sena chief's first rally since his spine surgery in November last year.

Earlier, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and MNS chief Raj Thackeray have held rallies, with both leaders mounting strident attacks on the MVA government as well as on Sena's Hindutva credentials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

