UK PM Johnson to visit Northern Ireland on Monday -Sinn Fein leader
Reuters | Belfast | Updated: 13-05-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 21:56 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
BELFAST, May 13 - Sinn Fein's leader in Northern Ireland said she would meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday amid a crisis in the British-run province's power-sharing legislature.
Michelle O'Neill told reporters on Friday she would tell Johnson to stop pandering to Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party when "he himself will be here on Monday".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK to work closely with Pakistan on addressing global challenges: Boris Johnson
British Virgin Islands premier arrested in Miami over cocaine scheme - DEA complaint
British Virgin Islands premier arrested in Miami over cocaine scheme - DEA
British Virgin Islands premier arrested on US drug charges
British Virgin Islands says its premier has been arrested in Miami