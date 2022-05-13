Left Menu

UK PM Johnson to visit Northern Ireland on Monday -Sinn Fein leader

Reuters | Belfast | Updated: 13-05-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 21:56 IST
BELFAST, May 13 - Sinn Fein's leader in Northern Ireland said she would meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday amid a crisis in the British-run province's power-sharing legislature.

Michelle O'Neill told reporters on Friday she would tell Johnson to stop pandering to Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party when "he himself will be here on Monday".

