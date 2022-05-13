Left Menu

Sprinkle cow urine in house to remove obstacles: UP minister

Uttar Pradesh minister Dharampal Singh on Friday said sprinkling cow urine will remove obstacles in the house. Talking to reporters here, the animal husbandry minister said the Goddess Ganga resides in the urine of the cow. Sprinkling it in the house removes vastu defects or any other obstacles, he said.

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 13-05-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 21:57 IST
Sprinkle cow urine in house to remove obstacles: UP minister
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh minister Dharampal Singh on Friday said ''sprinkling cow urine will remove obstacles in the house''. Talking to reporters here, the animal husbandry minister said the Goddess Ganga ''resides in the urine of the cow''. ''Sprinkling it in the house removes vastu defects or any other obstacles,'' he said. Lakshmiji resides in cow dung, he added. On the question of the plight of cows in shelters made for them, the minister said his government is constantly striving for the improvement of cow shelters and problems will be resolved soon.

Before leaving for Banda, the minister met party functionaries and MLAs. He later held a meeting with senior officials of the district and gave directions regarding cow shelters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
2
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
3
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
4
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022