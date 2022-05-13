Left Menu

Saddened at the demise UAE's President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed: President Kovind

We will always remember his contribution to our bilateral relations and welfare of the Indian community in UAE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 22:07 IST
Saddened at the demise UAE's President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed: President Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind Friday said he was saddened at the demise of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, but added he will always be remembered for his contribution to ''our bilateral relations and welfare of the Indian community” in his country.

''My condolences to his highness’ family, the government & the people of the UAE in this hour of grief,'' President Kovind said.

Sheikh Khalifa, ailing for a long time, passed away on Friday, the UAE's Ministry of Presidential Affairs said. He was 73.

He served as the President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi from November 3, 2004.

''Saddened at the demise of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, President of UAE. We will always remember his contribution to our bilateral relations and welfare of the Indian community in UAE. My condolences to His Highness’ family, the Govt & the people of the UAE in this hour of grief,'' Kovind tweeted.

