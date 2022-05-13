India on mission to reach optimum growth, development: TN Governor

As India is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and commemorating its freedom fighters for their sacrifices, the country is on a mission to reach optimum growth and development in all fields for betterment of its people, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said on Friday.

India is now rising with clear vision and determination to achieve more in the golden period of the next 25 years, termed as 'Amrit Kaal', for fulfilling the dreams of freedom fighters who gave their life for the nation, Ravi said in his presidential address at the 37th convocation of Bharathiar University here.

Under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is moving forward to become self-reliant (Atma Nirbhar) with the motto of Sabka Saath–Sabka Vikas or inclusive development for all, he noted.

The country now has start-ups numbering about 70,000 in 2021 against around 400 back in 2014, the Governor said and highlighted the fundamental changes brought in by PM Modi.

India is now seen as one organic entity instead of an aggregation of parts and the country is also dealing with the challenges, be it economic, diplomatic or in terms of national security.

Earlier, a piece-meal approach had led to divisions and sub-divisions of the regions and multiplications of castes and communities, he claimed.

Pointing out that state governments have a huge responsibility of addressing the sub-regional imbalances within the states, he hailed Tamil Nadu for playing a big and vital role in national development.

Ravi asked all graduating student to be ready to meet challenges and to develop their knowledge and strategies. They should not fear any possible failure and not accept such disappointments as their destiny, he added.

