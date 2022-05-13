Central agencies will soon start probe against Aaditya Thackeray: Somaiya
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Friday claimed that central agencies will soon launch a probe for alleged money laundering against Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray.
There is enough evidence against the Shiv Sena leader, alleged Somaiya, a former MP. While central agencies including the Enforcement Directorate have been probing cases against some leaders of the ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance in the state, the latter have accused the Union government of misusing probe agencies.
