Odisha BJP core committee meeting begins

Apart from by-polls, source said the meeting discussed on how to strengthen party organisations, the sources said. The meeting is likely to make an analysis of the outcome of the results of the panchayat and civic body polls in the state in which the saffron party fared miserably.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-05-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 22:54 IST
The two-day core committee meeting of Odisha BJP began here Friday to take stock of the present political situation in the state and to prepare the road map for the May 31 by-poll to Brajrajnagar assembly seat.

The meeting was chaired by BJP state president Samir Mohanty and attended by the party’s Odisha in-charge D D Purendeswari, the co-in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Union Minister Biswaswar Turu, Sundergarh MP Jual Oram, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari and other senior leaders, party sources said.

The meeting decided to give Brajrajnagar by-poll responsibility to Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari. Apart from by-polls, source said the meeting discussed on how to strengthen party organisations, the sources said. The meeting is likely to make an analysis of the outcome of the results of the panchayat and civic body polls in the state in which the saffron party fared miserably.

