PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-05-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 23:01 IST
TN CM Stalin condoles UAE president's death
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K stalin on Friday expressed anguish over the death of UAE president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Stalin said he was ''deeply saddened by the demise of the UAE President.'' ''His monumental contributions in empowering the Emirates into what it is today and the crucial role he played to help Dubai overcome the 2009 crisis will be remembered forever,'' Stalin said in a tweet.

''I pay my respects to the departed President and convey my deepest condolences to his bereaved family and citizens,'' the Chief Minister further said.

Sheikh Khalifa served as the President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 3, 2004. He died on Friday at age 73.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

