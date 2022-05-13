Biden and Jordan's King Abdullah discuss reducing Israel, West Bank tensions

U.S. President Joe Biden and Jordan's King Abdullah discussed on Friday "urgent mechanisms" to cut violence and tensions in Israel and the West Bank, the White House said on Friday after the pair met.

"The leaders consulted on recent events in the region and discussed urgent mechanisms to stem violence, calm rhetoric and reduce tensions in Israel and the West Bank," the White House said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)