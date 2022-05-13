Georgian breakaway territory sets July 17 referendum on joining Russia -Tass
Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 23:05 IST
The president of the Georgian breakaway region of South Ossetia on Friday announced the territory would hold a referendum on July 17 on whether to become part of Russia, Tass news agency said.
Moscow recognised South Ossetia and the coastal region of Abkhazia as independent after fighting a war with Georgia in 2008. It has provided extensive financial support, offered Russian citizenship to their populations and stationed thousands of troops there.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US to call for joint response against Russia at upcoming Quad meeting
WRAPUP 1-Russian rockets hit Kyiv as UN chief visits, but besieged Mariupol main target
U.S. believes Russian intelligence was behind attack on journalist - media
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Britain says 'Battle of Donbas' remains Russia’s main strategic focus