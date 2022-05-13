Distressed by tragic fire accident in Delhi's Mundka: President Kovind

Left Menu

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said he was distressed by the tragic fire accident at a building near Mundka metro station here and offered condolences to the bereaved families.I wish for speedy recovery of the injured, he said.A massive fire ripped through the three-storey commercial building in West Delhi Friday evening, leaving at least 26 dead, police said.Distressed by the tragic fire accident at a building near Mundka Metro Station in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 23:11 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said he was distressed by the tragic fire accident at a building near Mundka metro station here and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

''I wish for speedy recovery of the injured,'' he said.

A massive fire ripped through the three-storey commercial building in West Delhi Friday evening, leaving at least 26 dead, police said.

''Distressed by the tragic fire accident at a building near Mundka Metro Station in Delhi. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for speedy recovery of the injured,'' the President tweeted.

