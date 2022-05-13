Left Menu

Congress condemns killing of Kashmiri Pandit govt employee

PTI | Udaipur | Updated: 13-05-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 23:25 IST
The Congress on Friday condemned the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit government employee by terrorists inside his office in central Kashmir's Budgam district with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra calling for giving a befitting reply to hatred and terror.

Rahul Bhat, who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11, was gunned down by terrorists inside the tehsil office in Chadoora town on Thursday.

''I strongly condemn the incident of killing of Rahul Bhat ji by terrorists in Budgam. The whole country is united against terrorist designs,'' Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

''Together we have to create a safe environment for our Kashmiri Pandit sisters and brothers and give a befitting reply to hatred and terror,'' she said.

In a tweet, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, ''We unequivocally condemn the killings of our Kashmiri Pandit brother Rahul Bhat & brave heart J&K Police Constable, Reyaz Ahmed Thakore.'' The ugly face of terrorism stands in the way of rehabilitation and security of Kashmiri Pandits, Surjewala said.

The BJP government must act swiftly and decisively, he said.

Angry Kashmiri Pandits held noisy demonstrations in several places in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, a day after the killing of community member Bhat by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in his office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

