Pained by tragic loss of lives in Delhi fire: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he was pained by the loss of lives in the fire near Delhi's Mundka metro station and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

A massive fire ripped through a three-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi Friday evening, leaving at least 26 dead and 12 injured, police said.

Over 50 people were rescued from the building, they said.

''Pained by the tragic loss of lives in the Delhi fire near Mundka Metro station. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery,'' Gandhi said in a tweet.

