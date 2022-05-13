Left Menu

Mumbai bank poll irregularity: Charge sheet filed against BJP's Darekar, two others

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 23:45 IST
Mumbai police on Friday filed a charge sheet against BJP leader Pravin Darekar and two others in connection with alleged irregularities in polls in a city-based bank, an official said.

Darekar was shown as arrested and then released on a bail amount of Rs 35,000, he said.

The charge sheet, running into over 900 pages, against Darekar, the leader of opposition in the state Legislative Council, and two others was filed in a court in south Mumbai, he said.

An FIR was registered against Darekar on March 14 at MRA Marg police station on the complaint of Aam Aadmi Party functionary Dhananjay Shinde, who alleged that the BJP leader had fraudulently shown himself as a labourer to contest bank polls to become a board director.

Darekar was charged under IPC sections 200 (using as true such declaration knowing it to be false), 420 (cheating) 406 (criminal breach of trust), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) 120b (criminal conspiracy), the official said.

Darekar and the two other accused were present in court when the charge sheet was filed, he added. The official said Darekar was formally arrested and then immediately released on bail.

