Extremely saddened by loss of lives in Delhi fire tragedy: PM Modi

He said Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Ministers National Relief Fund will be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives, and Rs 50,000 to the injured.Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 23:45 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a fire at a building here which left at least 26 persons dead. He said Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund will be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives, and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

''Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Delhi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery,'' Modi said in a tweet. A massive fire ripped through a three-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi Friday evening, leaving at least 26 dead and 12 injured, police said.

Over 50 people were rescued from the building, they said.

