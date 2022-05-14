Ukraine: talks with Russia on getting defenders out of Azovstal very difficult

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk on Friday said negotiations with Russia on getting defenders out of the besieged Azovstal plant in Mariupol were "very difficult" but did not give details.

"The result may not be to everyone's liking, but our task is to evacuate our boys. All of them. Alive," she said in an online post. "God willing we will rescue them all."

