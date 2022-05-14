Left Menu

Ukraine: talks with Russia on getting defenders out of Azovstal very difficult

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2022 00:02 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 00:02 IST
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk on Friday said negotiations with Russia on getting defenders out of the besieged Azovstal plant in Mariupol were "very difficult" but did not give details.

"The result may not be to everyone's liking, but our task is to evacuate our boys. All of them. Alive," she said in an online post. "God willing we will rescue them all."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

