Ukraine: talks with Russia on getting defenders out of Azovstal very difficult
Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2022 00:02 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 00:02 IST
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk on Friday said negotiations with Russia on getting defenders out of the besieged Azovstal plant in Mariupol were "very difficult" but did not give details.
"The result may not be to everyone's liking, but our task is to evacuate our boys. All of them. Alive," she said in an online post. "God willing we will rescue them all."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Azovstal
- Mariupol
- Russia
- Iryna Vereshchuk
- Ukrainian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Russian rockets hit Kyiv as UN chief visits, but besieged Mariupol main target
Ukraine hopes to evacuate civilians holed up with fighters in Mariupol steel works
Ukraine hopes to evacuate civilians from Mariupol steel works where fighters are holding out
WRAPUP 1-Russian rockets hit Kyiv as UN chief visits, but besieged Mariupol main target
Ukraine hopes to evacuate civilians holed up with fighters in Mariupol steel works