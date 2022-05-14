Gehlot repeated same things at Cong’s ‘Chintan Shivir’ to make Gandhi family happy: Poonia

BJP Rajasthan president Satish Poonia on Friday said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has repeated same things at the Congress’ ‘Chintan Shivir’ to make the Gandhi family happy.

He alleged that the entire Congress is bowing down to one family only.

“The party has no vision and no thinking beyond the family. The Congress has been confined only to dynasty politics,” Poonia said.

He said due to dynasty politics, pursuing policy of appeasement and corruption, the Congress has shrunk in the country and it is ruling only in the states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

“These two states will also be freed from the Congress,” he said in a statement on Friday.

“Does Sonia Gandhi not know that under the rule of the Congress government in Rajasthan, violence broke out in Karauli, Jodhpur, Bhilwara, Bharatpur and Nohar. Who gave permission to PFI to hold a rally in Kota. Doesn't Sonia Gandhi see atrocities on the majority (community) in the state?” Poonia asked.

Till today, Gehlot has not gone to meet the victims of violence in these areas and no action has been taken against the guilty, he said.

“The government is only doing a cover-up, people of the other side are being implicated to hide the fault of one side. Congress is doing this for vote bank appeasement,” he alleged.

“Modi government is working for the upliftment of everyone in the country with the resolve of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,” the BJP leader said.

If Sonia Gandhi wants to give any message from Congress's Chintan Shivir, then she should ask Gehlot to fulfill the promise of waiving off farmer loans made during the last assembly elections, he said.

“Ashok Gehlot should remember that emergency was imposed on the country under Congress’ rule, people were put in jails, now under Congress rule, there are false cases against journalists and BJP leaders who raise public interest issues,” he said.

The Congress began a three-day brainstorming session, Chintan Shivir, in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Friday.

