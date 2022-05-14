Kerala Congress leader slams KV Thomas over 'soft Hindutva line' remarks, says he has self-centred agenda

Congress MP Jebi Mather has slammed expelled party leader KV Thomas for his remarks about the party adopting a "soft-Hindutva line'' and said the former union minister has a "self-centred agenda". Jebi Mather, a Congress MP from Kerala, said Thomas claimed to be a Congress member but was backing opposition candidates.

"First of all, we need discipline in the party. He should have thought about it before. It's very unfortunate that someone who got so much from the party now talking like this," Mather said. "There is no point in what he is saying. It is the self-centred agenda of KV Thomas," she added.

The Congress expelled Thomas hours after he addressed a CPI(M) election convention for the Thrikkakara by-election on Thursday and lauded Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. "We stand with people. The soft Hindu approach of Congress will destroy religious harmony in the country. I came here as a Congressman. Congress is an emotion, a culture, perspective. I'm standing here as a Congressman. I'm asking as Congressman to vote for LDF candidate," Thomas had said.

"Only strong rulers can lead the state in crises. Pinarayi Vijayan can do that. In this poll, I'm with the development of Kochi and Thrikkakara. The approach of Congress is that if Pinarayi brings developmental projects, we'll oppose it. That approach isn't right in Kerala," he had added. (ANI)

