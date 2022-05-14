Kashmiri Pandits protest against Rahul Bhat's killing in J-K's Budgam

A tense situation prevailed after Kashmiri Pandit government workers along with their families started a protest against the killing of Chadoora Tehsil Office employee Rahul Bhat in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. "If the Administration can use lathi-charge and tear gas against the public, could they not have arrested the terrorist yesterday?" Aparna Pandit, a protester questioned while speaking to ANI.

Rahul Bhatt, an employee of the Tehsil office in the Budgam district's Chadoora, was shot dead by terrorists in Budgam on Thursday. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police said, "While sensing the security of the protesters who had resorted to violence and neglected the pacification requests by the administration and to thwart evil designs of anti-national elements (ANEs), police were constrained to finally hurl a few teargas shells to disperse them."

However, the protestors again reassembled at Sheikhpora road for the protest and blocked the main road, police said. Jammu and Kashmir government had also constituted an SIT to probe the murder of Kashmiri pandit Rahul Bhat who was shot dead by terrorists two days ago.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced that the J-K administration will provide a government job to Rahul Bhat's wife in Jammu and financial assistance to his family. "A decision has been taken to constitute a special investigative team to probe all the aspects of the despicable terror attack. The SHO of the concerned police station has also been attached," the Office of the J-K LG tweeted.

"J&K administration to provide a government job to Rahul Bhat's wife in Jammu and financial assistance to the family. The government will bear the educational expenses of the daughter," the LG further said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)