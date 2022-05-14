Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Former Reagan adviser McFarlane, linchpin in Iran-Contra affair, dies

Robert McFarlane, a White House adviser who tapped Saudi royals to fund a covert war in Nicaragua and flew on a secret mission to sell arms to Iran in the scandal that shook Ronald Reagan's presidency, has died. He was 84.

Dust storm, hurricane-force winds tear destructive path across U.S. upper Midwest

Hurricane-force winds tore across the U.S. upper Midwest Thursday evening, sending walls of dust across cities and rural towns, causing widespread property damage and killing at least two people. Straight-line winds up to 105 miles per hour (169 kph) reached from Kansas to Wisconsin, pushing waves of farmland topsoil across the horizon and plunging communities into darkness, according to meteorologists and soil experts.

Biden says baby formula shortage to ease in weeks as U.S. imports more

The U.S. baby formula shortage should improve dramatically in coming weeks, President Joe Biden and top officials said on Friday as the administration scrambled to reverse a shortfall that hits lower-income Americans particularly hard. The United States is working with manufacturers to allow more importation of baby formula, Biden told reporters in the Rose Garden. "We’re going to be, in a matter of weeks or less, getting significantly more formula on shelves," he said.

Russian court extends U.S. basketball player Griner's detention

A Russian court on Friday extended the pre-trial detention of U.S. professional basketball player Brittney Griner by one month, her lawyer told Reuters. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist, was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, allegedly in possession of cannabis-infused vaporizer cartridges.

Accused NY subway shooter pleads not guilty to terrorism, weapons charges

A man charged with last month's mass shooting in a New York subway, one of the most violent attacks in the history of the city's transit system, pleaded not guilty to terrorism and weapons charges in Brooklyn federal court on Friday. Frank James, 62, is accused of carrying out an April 12 gunfire and smoke bomb attack that injured 23 people. He entered his plea before U.S. District Judge William Kuntz, dressed in khaki prison clothes.

Use American Rescue Plan funds to fight crime, Biden tells states

President Joe Biden urged state and local leaders on Friday to make greater use of money from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan to fight crime, as cities gird for summer crime waves and the U.S. Treasury releases billions more in funds. "My message is clear: Spend this money now," Biden said at a Rose Garden event. "Do it quickly before crime rates typically surge."

Pence backs Georgia's Kemp in opposition to Trump

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will host a rally for Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on the eve of his re-election race, setting up a direct clash with former President Donald Trump as Republicans vie to keep control of the key southern state. The move is a marked split between Trump and his former vice president as Trump continues to air his grievances aimed at re-litigating the 2020 election and repeat his false claims of widespread voter fraud, as Republicans weigh their path forward.

Democrats' hopes of holding Senate may rest on hoodie, shorts-wearing ex-mayor

The Democratic Party's hopes of picking up a much-needed U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania are likely tethered to a 6-foot, 8-inch tall tattooed and goateed liberal who eschews suits for hoodies and once met with President Joe Biden wearing basketball shorts. John Fetterman, 52, the state's lieutenant governor, is surging in opinion polls ahead of the May 17 Democratic Senate primary, shocking political observers who had predicted a close contest with U.S. Representative Conor Lamb, a moderate who party insiders view as having the best chance against Republicans in November's general election.

U.S. travel firms flex marketing muscle to lure travelers seeking sun and sand

U.S. travel booking firms are spending heavily on marketing to get more people to book flights and accommodation on their apps and websites as they look to make the most of a post-pandemic boom in tourism during the upcoming summer season.

After becoming one of the biggest victims of the health crisis, companies including Airbnb Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Expedia Group Inc and Tripadvisor Inc have quickly turned a corner due to unprecedented demand for travel from pandemic-weary Americans.

Texas high court says governor cannot order transgender child investigations

The Texas Supreme Court on Friday ruled that neither Governor Greg Abbott nor the state's attorney general had the authority to order child abuse investigations of families that provide certain medical treatment for their transgender children. In its ruling, the top court said the state could not investigate the family of a 16-year-old transgender child at the center of the case while the family's lawsuit was pending before lower courts.

