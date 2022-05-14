U.S. and ASEAN commit to raise relationship to 'comprehensive strategic partnership'
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2022 06:48 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 06:48 IST
Leaders of the United States and the 10-country Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) committed at a summit in Washington on Friday to raise their relationship to a "comprehensive strategic partnership" in November this year.
In a joint "vision statement" after a two-day summit, the leaders also said in reference to Ukraine that they reaffirm "respect for sovereignty, political independence, and territorial integrity."
