Left Menu

Judge refuses to drop elections suit against Trump, media

Coomer said he faced death threats after he was baselessly accused of trying to rig the 2020 presidential election in favour of President Joe Biden.Moses wrote that there is overwhelming evidence that an injunction would serve the public interest because the public is harmed by the spread of defamatory information. Coomers lawsuit, filed prior to Bidens inauguration in Denver County, Colorado, accused the Trump campaign and lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell of spreading false stories about him.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 14-05-2022 09:46 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 09:27 IST
Judge refuses to drop elections suit against Trump, media
Former US President Donald Trump (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A Colorado judge on Friday denied motions to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by an election systems worker against former President Donald Trump's campaign, two of its lawyers and a handful of conservative media figures and outlets.

District Court Judge Marie Avery Moses, in a 136-page decision, rejected various arguments to throw out the lawsuit filed by Eric Coomer, who was security director at the Colorado-based Dominion Voting Systems. Coomer said he faced death threats after he was baselessly accused of trying to rig the 2020 presidential election in favour of President Joe Biden.

Moses wrote that "there is overwhelming evidence that an injunction would serve the public interest because the public is harmed by the spread of defamatory information." Coomer's lawsuit, filed prior to Biden's inauguration in Denver County, Colorado, accused the Trump campaign and lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell of spreading false stories about him. Conservative columnist Michelle Malkin, the website Gateway Pundit, Colorado conservative activist Joseph Oltmann and One America News Network were among the others sued.

The conservative news outlet Newsmax was dropped from Coomer's lawsuit in April 2021 after it apologized and aired a statement that it had found no evidence that the accusations made against him by Trump's team and supporters were true.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

 India
4
New crew gears up for NASA’s simulated mission to Mars

New crew gears up for NASA’s simulated mission to Mars

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022