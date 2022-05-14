Mundka fire: Delhi CM announces compensation, orders inquiry
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the Mundka building fire incident that claimed 27 lives.
Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the site of the blaze to take stock of the situation.
''A magisterial enquiry has been ordered into the incident. The families of the deceased will be given a compensation of Rs 10 lakh, while the injured will be given Rs 50,000,'' the chief minister said.
He said it was a massive blaze and the bodies were charred to such an extent that it has become difficult to identify them.
''The Delhi government has deployed help to identify the missing and the deceased,'' Kejriwal added.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had visited the site on Friday night.
