TN CM expresses grief over Delhi fire mishap

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday expressed grief over the fatal Delhi fire accident that killed 27 people.

''Extremely pained by the tragic loss of so many lives in Delhi Fire accident. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of victims and wishing the injured a speedy recovery,'' Stalin said in a tweet.

The massive fire at a four-storey building in the national capital on Friday left at least 27 dead and many missing, with the blaze suspected to have been caused by an explosion in an AC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)