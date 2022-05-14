Left Menu

TN CM expresses grief over Delhi fire mishap

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-05-2022 12:02 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 12:00 IST
TN CM expresses grief over Delhi fire mishap
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday expressed grief over the fatal Delhi fire accident that killed 27 people.

''Extremely pained by the tragic loss of so many lives in Delhi Fire accident. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of victims and wishing the injured a speedy recovery,'' Stalin said in a tweet.

The massive fire at a four-storey building in the national capital on Friday left at least 27 dead and many missing, with the blaze suspected to have been caused by an explosion in an AC.

