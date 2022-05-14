'Goodbye Congress,' says Sunil Jakhar as announces decision to quit party
Good luck and Goodbye Congress, former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar said on Saturday while announcing his decision to quit the Congress, which had removed from all positions for alleged anti-party activities. Good luck and Goodbye Congress, Jakhar said while announcing that he was parting ways with the Congress.The former Punjab Congress chief had been upset with the party for serving him a show-cause notice.
"Good luck and Goodbye Congress," former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar said on Saturday while announcing his decision to quit the Congress, which had removed from all positions for alleged anti-party activities. The disgruntled Congress leader, whose decision comes during the party's three-day Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, went live on his Facebook page to make the announcement. "It is my parting gift to the party. Good luck and Goodbye Congress," Jakhar said while announcing that he was parting ways with the Congress.
The former Punjab Congress chief had been upset with the party for serving him a show-cause notice. The Congress had last month removed him from all the party positions for alleged anti-party activities.
