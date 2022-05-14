BJP MP accuses Raj govt of violating his rights after being ‘stopped’ from visiting Udaipur

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Saturday accused the Rajasthan government of violating his constitutional rights, a day after alleging that the state police was not allowing him to visit Udaipur, the city he was asked to leave ahead of the Congress brainstorming session there.

The Udaipur police had said on Thursday that they sent Meena to Jaipur as there was a ''possibility of disturbance to law and order'' due to his presence there.

On Friday, Meena told reporters that he was planning to go again to Udaipur. But after his interaction with the media, he was summoned to the Jaipur police commissioner’s office, the BJP leader said.

Meena wanted to hold a press conference in Udaipur on the alleged rising unemployment and Dalit atrocities in the state and had also claimed that the hotel where the Congress Chintan Shivir is being held was constructed in violation of rules.

“Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ji talks about values of Mahatma Gandhi, democracy and constitution and on the other hand, he has imprisoned me,'' Meena told reporters in Nimbahera of Chittorgarh district where he arrived on Friday under police security and stayed for the night.

''I wanted to hold a press conference, pray at Shrinathji temple, visit Pushkar but was not allowed. This is dictatorial (attitude) and a violation of my democratic and constitutional rights,” he added. In a tweet, the Rajya Sabha MP said he will address a conclave of tribals in Dhariawad town of Pratapgarh district on Saturday.

''I am reaching Dhariawad to meet tribal brothers and sisters. Nobody can stop me to take part in tribal conclave,'' Meena tweeted on Saturday.

