Canada's Joly says Sweden, Finland accession to NATO should be quick

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 14:48 IST
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Saturday that there should be consensus at NATO for Sweden and Finland to join the alliance, but that their accession should be quick.

"It is important that we have a consensus," she told reporters on the sidelines of a G7 foreign ministers meeting in northern Germany when asked about Turkey possibly blocking their accession.

"We wish that there not only be an accession of Finland and Sweden, but a quick accession, which is fundamental in the circumstances as Finland and Sweden are looking for security guarantees."

