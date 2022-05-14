Left Menu

Maha: Nashik pharmacy student held for 'objectionable' tweet against Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad had also tweeted to the Mumbai and Thane police commissioners and the state DGP to take strict action against Bhamre.

Updated: 14-05-2022 15:11 IST
A 23-year-old pharmacy student was arrested in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Saturday for allegedly making an objectionable comment against NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Twitter, a police official said.

Nikhil Bhamre, a resident of Satana in Nashik, was arrested by Dindori police, he said.

In his tweet, he had said that time has come to create ''Baramati's Nathuram Godse for the Gandhi of Baramati''. He had, however, not mentioned the name of any leader or political party in the tweet. Baramati, a town in Pune district of the state, is the home turf of Sharad Pawar, while Godse was the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi.

''After probing the tweet, Maharashtra Cyber had intimated Nashik rural police for further action,'' the official said.

Bhamre has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups), 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), he added.

Earlier, NCP leader Anand Paranjpe had lodged a complaint against Bhamre at Naupada police station in Thane city, following which a case was registered against him. Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad had also tweeted to the Mumbai and Thane police commissioners and the state DGP to take strict action against Bhamre.

