Tripura: BJP legislature party to meet later on Saturday to elect new leader after CM Deb resigns

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 16:45 IST
The BJP legislature party in Tripura will meet later on Saturday to elect its new leader to succeed Biplab Kumar Deb as chief minister, sources said.

Senior BJP leaders Bhupender Yadav and Vinod Tawde have been appointed as observers for the election of the legislature party leader, they said.

Union Minister Yadav and the party's national general secretary Tawde are already in Tripura and will attend the legislature party meeting.

Besides them, the party's state incharge Vinod Sonkar will attend the meeting, they said.

Deb on Saturday said he has submitted his resignation to Governor SN Arya.

Deb made the announcement after meeting the governor at the Raj Bhavan in Agartala.

