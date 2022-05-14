Tripura: BJP legislature party to meet later on Saturday to elect new leader after CM Deb resigns
- Country:
- India
The BJP legislature party in Tripura will meet later on Saturday to elect its new leader to succeed Biplab Kumar Deb as chief minister, sources said.
Senior BJP leaders Bhupender Yadav and Vinod Tawde have been appointed as observers for the election of the legislature party leader, they said.
Union Minister Yadav and the party's national general secretary Tawde are already in Tripura and will attend the legislature party meeting.
Besides them, the party's state incharge Vinod Sonkar will attend the meeting, they said.
Deb on Saturday said he has submitted his resignation to Governor SN Arya.
Deb made the announcement after meeting the governor at the Raj Bhavan in Agartala.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tawde
- Vinod Sonkar
- Bhupender Yadav
- Tripura
- Vinod Tawde
- Yadav
- Raj Bhavan
- SN Arya
- Biplab Kumar Deb
ALSO READ
Tripura CM urges B'desh IT firms to invest in state
Eye on 2023 Tripura polls, TMC announces 132-member state committee
Decision on new morcha with Azam Khan later: Shivpal Yadav
Tripura indigenous organisations oppose move to make Hindi compulsory in northeast
Tej Pratap Yadav's defamation notice to journalists