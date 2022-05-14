Biplab Deb resigns as Tripura Chief Minister

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Saturday resigned from his post on Saturday less than a year before the assembly polls in the state. Biplab Kumar Deb had taken oath as first Chief Minster of Bharatiya Janata Party in the state in 2018 ending the 25-year-rule of the Communist Party of India in Tripura.

Sources said that the BJP wanted to go with a fresh face in the assembly polls and Biplab Dev would be engaged In organisational work. Sources said BJP leaders Bhupender Yadav and Vinod Tawde are in Tripura as the central observers and the decision on a new leader to replace Deb is likely to be announced in the evening. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)