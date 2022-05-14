Left Menu

Biplab Deb resigns as Tripura Chief Minister

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Saturday resigned from his post on Saturday less than a year before the assembly polls in the state.

ANI | Agartala (Tripura) | Updated: 14-05-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 17:00 IST
Biplab Deb resigns as Tripura Chief Minister
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb who resigned on Saturday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Saturday resigned from his post on Saturday less than a year before the assembly polls in the state. Biplab Kumar Deb had taken oath as first Chief Minster of Bharatiya Janata Party in the state in 2018 ending the 25-year-rule of the Communist Party of India in Tripura.

Sources said that the BJP wanted to go with a fresh face in the assembly polls and Biplab Dev would be engaged In organisational work. Sources said BJP leaders Bhupender Yadav and Vinod Tawde are in Tripura as the central observers and the decision on a new leader to replace Deb is likely to be announced in the evening. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

 India
4
JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022