Amit Shah inaugurates 'National Cyber Forensic Laboratory' at CFSL campus in Hyderabad
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the 'National Cyber Forensic Laboratory' (NCFL) at Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) campus in Hyderabad.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the 'National Cyber Forensic Laboratory' (NCFL) at Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) campus in Hyderabad. Shah will address a public meeting on the concluding day of the month-long 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' Phase-2 in Telangana in his day-long visit to the state on Saturday. The Home Minister will address "Praja Sangram Yatra" (Phase-2) in Telangana's Thukkuguda municipality in the Tukkuguda area.
The second phase of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJPs) 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' began last month on the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanthi. The first phase of the 'yatra' was held for 36 days covering 19 Assembly constituencies in eight districts last year starting from Hyderabad and traversing Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Sircilla and Siddipet.
Through the 'yatra', the BJP has been projecting the party's strength in the state. The first phase of the yatra started in Hyderabad in August 2021. State BJP leaders expect that the meeting will boost the morale of the party and gear up the cadre for the next year's Assembly elections. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ahead of Assembly polls, BJP to execute detailed action plan in Chhattisgarh from May 5 to May 20 to strengthen party
TN Assembly urges Centre to allow humanitarian aid from the state to crisis-hit Sri Lanka
PMK MLA raises concerns over Perungudi dump yard fire in TN Assembly
TN Assembly urges Centre to allow humanitarian aid from state to crisis-hit Sri Lanka
Mizoram: MNF, BJP, Congress lock horns in key election ahead of assembly polls