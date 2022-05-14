Left Menu

Amit Shah inaugurates 'National Cyber Forensic Laboratory' at CFSL campus in Hyderabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the 'National Cyber Forensic Laboratory' (NCFL) at Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) campus in Hyderabad.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 14-05-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 17:41 IST
Amit Shah inaugurates 'National Cyber Forensic Laboratory' at CFSL campus in Hyderabad
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the 'National Cyber Forensic Laboratory' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the 'National Cyber Forensic Laboratory' (NCFL) at Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) campus in Hyderabad. Shah will address a public meeting on the concluding day of the month-long 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' Phase-2 in Telangana in his day-long visit to the state on Saturday. The Home Minister will address "Praja Sangram Yatra" (Phase-2) in Telangana's Thukkuguda municipality in the Tukkuguda area.

The second phase of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJPs) 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' began last month on the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanthi. The first phase of the 'yatra' was held for 36 days covering 19 Assembly constituencies in eight districts last year starting from Hyderabad and traversing Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Sircilla and Siddipet.

Through the 'yatra', the BJP has been projecting the party's strength in the state. The first phase of the yatra started in Hyderabad in August 2021. State BJP leaders expect that the meeting will boost the morale of the party and gear up the cadre for the next year's Assembly elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

 India
4
JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022