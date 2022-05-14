Left Menu

Manik Saha to be new Tripura CM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 18:29 IST
Manik Saha to be new Tripura CM
Manik Saha will be the new Tripura chief minister succeeding Biplab Kumar Deb who resigned earlier on Saturday, BJP leaders said.

Saha was elected the BJP legislature party leader, they said.

''Congratulations and best wishes to @DrManikSaha2 ji on being elected as the legislature party leader. I believe under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision and leadership Tripura will prosper,'' Deb tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

