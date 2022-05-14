Left Menu

UP's new assembly to begin its first session from May 23

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-05-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 18:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The first session of the new Uttar Pradesh assembly will start on May 23 with Governor Anandiben Patel addressing a joint session of both Houses of the state.

According to the proposed programme for the 18th Vidhan Sabha of the state, the first budget of the Yogi Adityanath government's second term will be tabled in the House on May 26.

The new assembly's first session will last till May 31, the state assembly secretariat said.

The state Cabinet presided over by the chief minister on Tuesday had given its consent to hold the session from May 23.

According to the proposed programme, Governor Patel will address a joint session at 11 am on the first day and the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 will be tabled at 11 am on May 26.

The proceedings of the upcoming budget session will be “digital” in many ways with the adoption of 'e-vidhan', Speaker Satish Mahana had said on Wednesday.

The proceedings of the House will be live-streamed through YouTube and Facebook, Mahana had said. Till now such telecast was done only on UP Doordarshan.

The implementation of e-Vidhan from the coming budget session was discussed with all political parties during an all-party meeting convened by the assembly speaker on Wednesday.

