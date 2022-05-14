Buddhadeb calls upon Bengal's youth to fight BJP, TMC

Ailing veteran CPI(M) leader and former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, in a rare message, on Saturday called upon the youth of West Bengal to fight the BJP-led government at the Centre and the TMC dispensation in the state, describing both as ''anti-people, oppressive and undemocratic'' in nature.

The 78-year-old Left leader, who is suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and age-related ailments, has been away from public life for the last few years due to his health condition.

In an audio message to participants of the ongoing 11th all India conference of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPI(M), he said, ''Both the central and the state governments are pursuing anti-people, oppressive policies and are fascist in nature. Only a strong movement by Left can repulse their diabolical game plans.'' Congratulating DYFI activists for organising movements across the state by overcoming opposition, Bhattacharya said, ''Please continue your fight till we defeat these forces.'' His message was also read out by a state DYFI leader to the cheer of hundreds of participants at the venue in Salt Lake area. The conference commenced on May 12 and will end on May 15.

Bhattacharya, who was the chief minister of West Bengal from 2000-2011, had last issued an audio message during the 2021 assembly elections in the state, urging people to shun both TMC and BJP. The Left Front, which had allied with the Indian Secular Front (ISF) and Congress, failed to win even one seat, just like the grand old party.

He had turned up at a massive Left rally at Brigade Parade Grounds ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but remained seated at his car at the venue as he could not climb the podium due to ill health.

