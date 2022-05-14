Grilled by Delhi Police for over three hours in phone-tapping case: Gehlot's OSD

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's Officer on Special Duty Lokesh Sharma on Saturday said he was grilled by the Delhi Police crime branch for more than three hours in connection with a phone tapping case.

However, the case investigation officer refused to comment on the issue.

''I will not be able to comment in the matter. It would be better to talk to higher officials,'' Delhi Police crime branch Inspector Satish Malik told PTI on being asked whether Sharma cooperated during questioning.

After questioning, Sharma left for Udaipur where the Congress party's Chintan Shivir is being held.

''The questioning lasted for more than three hours. I was asked to give written reply to 45 to 50 questions. I have been cooperating in the investigation and will continue to do so,'' Sharma told PTI.

Sharma said he will reach Udaipur directly from New Delhi.

The phone-tapping controversy had erupted in July 2020 amid a political crisis in the state following the rebellion of Congress leader Sachin Pilot and the MLAs close to him against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The ruling Congress in the state had accused the BJP of the bid to topple its government as alleged telephonic conversations aimed at it had surfaced.

It was alleged that Lokesh Sharma circulated audio clips purportedly having conversation about the conspiracy to topple the Congress government.

The case was filed on the complaint of Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Audio clips allegedly had telephonic conversations between Gajendra Singh and Congress leaders.

On the basis of the audio clips, Congress leader Mahesh Joshi had lodged complaints with the SOG and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Rajasthan Police but the FIR did not mention that Gajendra Singh referred to in a clip was Union minister Shekhawat.

The SOG later closed the case after the Congress high command intervened to resolve the issues between Gehlot and Pilot.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court in an interim order had ordered police not to take any coercive action against Sharma.

The court then asked Sharma to join the investigation, failing which the Delhi Police will be at liberty to file an application seeking revocation of the interim order.

