Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL50 TRIPURA-CM Manik Saha to be new Tripura CM New Delhi: Manik Saha will be the new Tripura chief minister succeeding Biplab Kumar Deb who resigned earlier on Saturday, BJP leaders said.

DEL44 PB-2ND LD CONG-JAKHAR Good luck, goodbye Congress: former Punjab Cong chief Sunil Jakhar as he quits party Chandigarh: “Good luck and goodbye Congress”, former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said on Saturday as he announced his decision to quit the party which had last month removed him from all positions for alleged anti-party activities. DEL62 CONG-SHIVIR-LD SOCIAL JUSTICE Cong set to provide 50 pc representation to SCs, STs, OBCs minorities at all levels in organisation Udaipur: The Congress is set to provide 50 per cent representation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs and minorities at all levels in the party organisation as part of its social engineering efforts to win back the confidence of the weaker sections.

DEL55 LD ALL DL-FIRE Mundka fire: Building had one escape route, toll may rise with more remains found and 29 people missing New Delhi: About 30 people could be dead from the inferno that tore through a building in Mundka and 29 are missing, officials said on Saturday, the hope that some people could still be alive in the smouldering embers of the fire that broke out the day before ebbing by the hour. DEL60 PM-UAE-PRESIDENT PM Modi extends best wishes to new UAE president New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his best wishes to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan after he was appointed as the new president of the United Arab Emirates.

DEL33 UP-GYANVAPI-2NDLD SURVEY Videography survey of Gyanvapi Masjid complex held peacefully, to resume Sunday: Officials Varanasi: The videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Varanasi which resumed on Saturday following a local court order was carried out without any interruption as all parties cooperated, officials said.

BOM10 GJ-OWAISI-GYANVAPI Owaisi questions 'silence' of Opposition on Gyanvapi Masjid complex survey Ahmedabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday questioned the ''silence'' of Opposition parties, including the Congress and SP, on the video survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Varanasi, alleging that they are keeping mum because Muslims are not their vote bank. DEL59 JK-PANDIT-BHAT-THREAT Rahul Bhat's family sought his transfer but administration took no action, claim colleagues Sheikhpora (J-K): The family of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit staff who was shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, had sought his transfer from Chadoora citing threat to his life, but the administration took no action, his colleagues claimed on Saturday. By Sheikh Suhail BOM19 MH-ACTRESS-3RD LD PAWAR Maha: Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale, pharmacy student arrested over 'objectionable' posts about Sharad Pawar Thane/Mumbai: Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale and a 23-year-old pharmacy student were arrested in Maharashtra on Saturday over allegedly objectionable social media posts about Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. LEGAL LGD1 JK-CJI Denial of justice would lead to anarchy: CJI Ramana Srinagar: It is imperative for a healthy democracy that people feel their rights and dignity are recognised and protected, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana said on Saturday, stressing that denial of justice would ultimately lead to anarchy.

LGD4 SC-GYANVAPI SC to hear plea of Gyanvapi mosque committee against ongoing survey New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to hear next week the plea of the management of Gyanvapi mosque against the ongoing survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

BUSINESS DEL58 BIZ-WHEAT-PRICES Wheat export ban to cool down retail prices in week or so: Food Sec New Delhi: Pointing out that retail prices of wheat and wheat flour have risen in the past year by up to 19 per cent, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey on Saturday said the government's decision to ban wheat export is expected to cool down the domestic prices in a week or so.

FOREIGN FGN37 LANKA-LD CABINET New Sri Lanka PM Wickremesinghe calls for bipartisanship as Cabinet takes shape Colombo: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday appointed four members of the ruling party to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's Cabinet, including G L Peiris as the Foreign Minister, even as the premier called for bipartisanship to tackle the island’s crippling economic crisis.

FGN31 UAE-2NDLD PRESIDENT Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan becomes UAE's president Dubai: Rulers in the United Arab Emirates announced Saturday that they unanimously appointed Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the president of this hereditarily ruled nation on the Arabian Peninsula. (AP) FGN35 UKRAINE-RUSSIA-LD CONFLICT Ukraine: Russians withdraw from city of Kharkiv, batter east Kyiv: Russian troops are withdrawing from Ukraine's second-largest city after weeks of heavy bombardment, the Ukrainian military said Saturday, as Kyiv and Moscow's forces engaged in a grinding battle for the country's eastern industrial heartland.

