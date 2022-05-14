BJP leader says NCP men attacked him in his Pune office

Maharashtra BJP leader Vinayak Ambekar on Saturday approached Pune police alleging that some 20 NCP workers attacked him in his office here.

Ambekar said he was a tax consultant as well and had written a social media post on Friday for which he was asked to apologise by party MP Girish Bapat.

''Today, I got a call from someone who said he wanted some tax advice. This man came to my office with 20 people and slapped me. My spectacles broke. I have submitted a complaint with police and want a case to be registered,'' Ambekar, a spokesperson for the party, said.

Meanwhile, an NCP worker has given an application at Vishrambaug police station against Ambekar for writing an allegedly demeaning post about Sharad Pawar.

