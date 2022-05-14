Left Menu

Some parties misleading with fake Hindutva: Uddhav, says BJP indulging in ugly politics

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 21:28 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said some parties are misleading with ''fake Hindutva'' and accused estranged ally BJP of playing ''ugly'' politics. Targetting BJP at a public meeting in Mumbai, the Shiv Sena chief wondered if it was the same party which Shiv Sena considered to be a friend of 25 years.

Speaking at his first public meeting after two years, Thackeray, who underwent spinal surgery last November, sounded the bugle for upcoming civic polls, including for Mumbai, and said attempts to break Mumbai from Maharashtra will never be allowed to succeed.

Thackeray said the BJP had given loudspeakers to its A, B, and C teams and asked them to visit Aurangzeb's tomb and recite Hanuman Chalisa.

''While BJP will watch the tamasha and address press conferences,'' he charged.

He also said that Shiv Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana' never insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi but highlighted issues of state and national importance.

