Punjab govt being run via remote control from Delhi: Nadda

In a scathing attack at the Aam Aadmi Government in Punjab, Bharatiya Janata Party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda said that the government of Punjab is being run with remote control from Delhi via Chandigarh.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 14-05-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 22:25 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a scathing attack at the Aam Aadmi Government in Punjab, Bharatiya Janata Party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda said that the government of Punjab is being run with remote control from Delhi via Chandigarh. "Today's Punjab government is running by remote control. It is running from Delhi via Chandigarh. Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed between 16 departments in Delhi and Punjab. This means, these departments will now be run by remote control from Delhi. Did the people of Punjab vote for this? "JP Nadda said at a public gathering in Ludhiana.

Nadda said that "the work Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done for the Sikhs, has not been done by any leader." "Harmandir Sahib has been registered under Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. Today devotees from all over the world can contribute there. GST removed from Langar, Kartarpur Corridor work completed," he said.

Slamming the AAP government in Punjab, Nadda pointed out that the law and order situation has worsened in Punjab. "Murders, crimes are happening every day. Peace was disturbed in Patiala, an RPG was in Mohali. Violence against women has increased in the state. This is the track record of the Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab government," Nadda said. In the recently concluded Punjab Polls, AAP scripted history by winning a whopping 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly. The Congress was reduced to 18 seats while BJP, which contested elections with Punjab Lok Congress and SAD(S) managed two seats. (ANI)

