Slovakia says expects all NATO allies to back Nordic membership bids

"Slovakia is absolutely ready to look at this request and support membership of these two countries," he told reporters as he arrived in Berlin for a meeting with his NATO counterparts. He also advocated further military aid for Ukraine in the war against Russia. Responding to a question how long NATO allies could support Ukraine, he said: "Until they win.

14-05-2022
Slovakia is confident that all 30 NATO allies will back plans by Finland and Sweden to join the alliance, Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok said on Saturday. "Slovakia is absolutely ready to look at this request and support membership of these two countries," he told reporters as he arrived in Berlin for a meeting with his NATO counterparts.

He also advocated further military aid for Ukraine in the war against Russia. Responding to a question how long NATO allies could support Ukraine, he said: "Until they win. Russia has lost this war politically, it has achieved the contrary which Russia wanted to achieve."

