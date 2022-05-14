Left Menu

Jharkhand records 68pc turnout in 1st phase of panchayat polls

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 14-05-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 22:55 IST
Jharkhand records 68pc turnout in 1st phase of panchayat polls
  • Country:
  • India

Over 68 per cent of 52 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the first of the four-phase panchayat elections in Jharkhand which passed off peacefully on Saturday, officials said.

Altogether 1,127 panchayats covering 72 blocks in 21 districts of the state went to polls in the first phase amid tight security.

Panchayat elections in the state are not held on party lines.

“The first phase of the elections passed off peacefully. No untoward incident was reported from any part of the state. Altogether 68.15 per cent polling was registered,” State Election Commission (SEC) secretary Radhe Shyam Prasad told PTI.

Deoghar district recorded the highest 76.26 per cent voter turnout, while Lohardaga registered the lowest at 61.65 per cent.

In the first phase, elections were scheduled to be held for 16,757 posts -- 14,079 panchayat members, 1,127 mukhiyas, 1,405 Panchayat Samiti members and 146 Zilla Parishad members.

However, a total of 6,231 candidates have been declared winners unopposed in the first phase, as only one candidate was left in each of those posts after withdrawal and rejection of nomination papers, officials said.

So, the elections were held for 9,819 posts—7,303 panchayat members, 1,117 mukhiyas, 1,256 panchayat committee members and 143 Zilla Parishad members.

The counting of votes for this phase will be held on May 17.

The other three phases of the elections will be held on May 19, 24 and 27.

Prasad said that the SEC received some complaints regarding ballot paper errors from a few booths in Bokaro, Chatra and Seraikela Kharsawan districts. “We are collecting details. We will take call for re-polling after verification,” he said.

The BJP alleged that Chatra deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer forcibly took the booth agents of all the candidates out of the polling stations in Seema panchayat. Claiming that as per the rules, candidates can keep two agents inside and outside polling booths, the party demanded a probe into the matter.

A total of 14,079 polling booths have been set up for the first phase. Of them, 5,704 booths were declared sensitive and 5,450 others were hypersensitive.

Left-wing ultras have given poll boycott calls in several areas but polling passed off smoothly there, officials said.

In Ilami panchayat in Pakur district on the West Bengal border, monitoring was done with the help of drones, Superintendent of Police Hrudeep P Janardhanan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
3
Tech-Learning Platform ‘Coding Ninjas’ to Celebrate Its 6th Anniversary with An Informative Social Media AMA, Giveaways & Markdowns To Help IT Learners Advance Their Careers

Tech-Learning Platform ‘Coding Ninjas’ to Celebrate Its 6th Anniversary with...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists unveil image of 'gentle giant' black hole at Milky Way's center; Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists unveil image of 'gentle giant' black hole a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022