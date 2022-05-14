New education policy to help create situation for country's development: Pathak

Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday said the new education policy is expected to create a situation conducive for the development of the country.Speaking at the convocation of Sanskriti University here, he said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people are looking at India as an emerging leader.Our education system is continuously evolving, he said.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 14-05-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 23:04 IST
''Our education system is continuously evolving,'' he said. The new education policy is expected to create a situation conducive for the country’s development, Pathak said. Pathak also praised the university, saying the achievements attained by it in a short span indicate that it will be able to achieve its goals in just a decade. On the occasion, UP Minister for Higher Education Yogendra Upadhyaya said the focus of the new education policy is also on ''sanskars''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

