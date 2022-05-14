Left Menu

NATO will find sensible solution for Finnish, Swedish membership - Latvia

14-05-2022
  • Germany

NATO will find a sensible solution to accept Finland and Sweden as new members to the alliance despite Turkish concerns, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgar Rinkevics said on Saturday.

"We have had those discussions in the alliance many times before. I think that we have always found sensible solutions and that we will find one this time also," he told reporters as he arrived for a meeting with his NATO counterparts in Berlin.

"Swedish and Finnish membership is of paramount importance to the whole alliance, and ultimately also to Turkey."

