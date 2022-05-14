Left Menu

UP deputy CM pays surprise visit to Agra medical college

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday paid a surprise visit to state-run Sarojani Naidu Medical College here asked the medical staff to admit a patient, who was waiting in the emergency ward. He was admitted again on the directions of Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak. He also interacted with family members of the patients.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday paid a surprise visit to state-run Sarojani Naidu Medical College here asked the medical staff to admit a patient, who was waiting in the emergency ward. He also talked to family members of the patients admitted there. The deputy CM turned up at the emergency ward of college about 7 pm in the evening. During his visit, he asked a patient about his problem and directed the medical staff there to admit him.

College Principal Prashant Gupta said, ''A patient was discharged from the medicine department of the college two days ago. He was a patient of chronic alcoholic liver disease and came to the waiting area today. He was admitted again on the directions of Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak.'' ''He also interacted with family members of the patients. Besides, the deputy CM has also directed to open three windows for the registration instead of two,'' the principal added.

