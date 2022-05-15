Left Menu

G23 leaders successful in reviving Congress parliamentary board

Congress G23 leaders were able to successfully push their demand of reviving the party's Parliamentary Board at the Udaipur Chintan Shivir, according to party sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2022 05:20 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 05:20 IST
G23 leaders successful in reviving Congress parliamentary board
Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress G23 leaders were able to successfully push their demand of reviving the party's Parliamentary Board at the Udaipur Chintan Shivir, according to party sources. "Congress Party Parliamentary Board will be formed, G23 leaders had demanded that the Board should be formed," said party sources.

A key Congress panel at the party's Chintan Shivir here has favoured reservation in the private sector and has expressed support for demands for a caste census. The party panel on social justice said it will recommend reserving 50 per cent seats at all levels within the organization for weaker sections including the Congress Working Committee.

It is also inclined to recommend reservations for OBCs in the assembly and the Parliament. Congress leaders Salman Khurshid and K Raju told the media that organizational reforms are needed to reaffirm the message about the party's commitment to the welfare of SCs, STs, OBCs and minorities.

The recommendations of the panel will be considered by the Congress Working Committee before a final decision. Meanwhile, party sources also informed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will travel from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in the next year, most of it will be 'Padayatra'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
3
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
4
Science News Roundup: Symptoms linger two years for some; inflammatory protein patterns may provide long COVID clues; Scientists unveil image of 'gentle giant' black hole at Milky Way's center and more

Science News Roundup: Symptoms linger two years for some; inflammatory prote...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022